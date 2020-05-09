Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 164,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

