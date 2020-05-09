Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Msci were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Msci stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. 409,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,717. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.