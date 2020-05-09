MVL (MVL) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $54,174.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, UEX and Cashierest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, Cashierest, UEX, CoinBene, IDEX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

