Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of -1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Netflix’s analysis:

Shares of NFLX opened at $435.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.65. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

