New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 913,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

NMFC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.