NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 716.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,680. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Feinberg Stephen bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.