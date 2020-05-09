Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,388.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $936.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,208.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.32. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

