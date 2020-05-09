NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.84 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s score:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.62. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

