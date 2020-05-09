NIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $95,010.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, NIX has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $2.43 million and $95,010.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,757.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.02178401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.96 or 0.02756447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00492271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00654330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00072831 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00466529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.