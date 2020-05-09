NULS (NULS) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. NULS has a market cap of $18.89 million and $8.05 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Binance, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02182749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00174315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 109,136,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,059,785 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, OKEx, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.