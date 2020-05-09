OAX Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $49,487.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

