On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.80

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTIV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,914. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

