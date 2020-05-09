O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

