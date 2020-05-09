Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 7,445.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 30,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,109. The company has a market cap of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

