Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.67. 784,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,674. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

