OWNDATA 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,760.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market cap of $595,092.27 and approximately $25,760.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00353090 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000982 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009317 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009537 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

