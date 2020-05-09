Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at SunTrust Banks

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,152,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,545. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

