Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wedbush

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.96. 13,152,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,545. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 913.9% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 25,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 90.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 61,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

