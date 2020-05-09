PayPie (PPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72,223.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $995,733.13 and approximately $72,223.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

