Peercoin One Day Volume Reaches $71,106.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $71,106.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,599.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.85 or 0.02707661 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001921 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000422 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00652828 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,209,460 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, BX Thailand, WEX, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.