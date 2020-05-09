Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce $217.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $205.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $570,133.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,779,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 12.7% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 283,742 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.