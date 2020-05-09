Penta Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, Bit-Z and LBank. Penta has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $46,814.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02182600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00175835 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

