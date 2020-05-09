PIXEL Hits Market Capitalization of $391,253.03 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market cap of $391,253.03 and approximately $681,446.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.27 or 0.02695827 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00653010 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

