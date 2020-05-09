Playkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,023.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Playkey has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market cap of $481,457.45 and $21,023.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02178338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175876 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.