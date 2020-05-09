Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $46,112,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 101.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 111,333.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 278,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.52%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

