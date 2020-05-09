Presima Inc. Cuts Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group accounts for approximately 7.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned 1.69% of Paramount Group worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,098. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.