Presima Inc. Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Presima Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 5.1% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $21,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 2,662,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,663. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

