Presima Inc. Purchases 119,300 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Presima Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust accounts for about 4.2% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.26% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 81.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 96,986 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 118,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 376,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,938. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

