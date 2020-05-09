Presima Inc. Raises Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Presima Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 171.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,200 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.61% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 289,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 580,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 23.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

