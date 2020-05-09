Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. Primoris Services posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRIM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $17,515,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply