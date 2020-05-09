PRIZM Price Tops $0.0360 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $36.56 million and $466,965.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,611.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.88 or 0.02715920 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00652109 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010893 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

