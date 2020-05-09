Proton Token Price Tops $0.0001 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Proton Token has a market cap of $646,154.67 and $192,530.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BitForex, BCEX and LBank. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin, DDEX, CoinTiger, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

