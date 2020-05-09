Proton (XPR) Price Down 43.7% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $539,991.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.98 or 0.03576482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

