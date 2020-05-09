PTON (PTON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $122.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. PTON has a market capitalization of $660,017.59 and approximately $122.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last week, PTON has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02182749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00174315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

