PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $94,915.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028958 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002260 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035225 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,575.93 or 0.99589629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000606 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000663 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,105,426,196 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.