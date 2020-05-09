Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 551,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -267.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

