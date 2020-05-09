Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $97,283.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016853 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.01922408 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,073,406 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.