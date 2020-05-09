Qwertycoin (QWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,865.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $534,788.94 and approximately $46,865.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,495,852,909 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

