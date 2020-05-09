QYNO (QNO) Trading Down 43.8% This Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $646.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

