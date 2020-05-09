Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,008.75 ($26.42).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,625 ($21.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

RAT opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,861.53. The company has a market cap of $834.84 million and a PE ratio of 30.39. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.74%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

