Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $114.57 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $114.57 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.02196161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00174886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,125,770,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, QBTC, Cryptopia, Nanex, Upbit and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

