Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 51,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

