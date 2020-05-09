Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 46,285 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 162,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,285,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,146,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,208.9% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,892,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,701 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

