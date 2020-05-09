Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 243.81%.

Resonant stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 869,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,770. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.86. Resonant has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Resonant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

