Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $10.16 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

