Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $3.63 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.