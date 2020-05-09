Reviewing Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.68% 45.83% 13.28% Envestnet -1.90% 8.20% 3.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.36 billion 3.07 $482.10 million $4.66 25.07 Envestnet $900.13 million 3.93 -$16.78 million $1.21 55.29

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Envestnet 0 6 4 1 2.55

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $138.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $74.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Envestnet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

