Reviewing CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) and Sky Solar (NYSE:SKYS)

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sky Solar and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sky Solar and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $64.67 million 0.57 -$21.95 million N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.03 billion 0.84 $2.72 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 38.75% 11.64% 4.14%

Volatility & Risk

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Sky Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 71,068 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

