Reviewing Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) & Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and Neuralstem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 96.75%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -681.41% -53.62% -34.20% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Risk and Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 58.48 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -5.30 Neuralstem $260,000.00 6.14 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

