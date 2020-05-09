Reviewing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank of Canada 1 2 3 0 2.33

National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.50%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Risk and Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada 19.05% 18.52% 0.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 1.48 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

